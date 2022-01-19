Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “MARKET PERFORM” rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.70.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

