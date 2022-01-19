Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,050 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,969,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

