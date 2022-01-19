Raymond James & Associates Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

