Raymond James & Associates Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

