Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 in the last 90 days.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

