Raymond James & Associates Purchases 771 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.