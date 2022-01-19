Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 402.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.