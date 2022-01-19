Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$62.98 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$60.27 and a twelve month high of C$93.19. The firm has a market cap of C$15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 41.77%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

