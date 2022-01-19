Raymond James Comments on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE MAU opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

