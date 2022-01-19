Raymond James Comments on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$72.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.06.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

