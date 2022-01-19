Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

