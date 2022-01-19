Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.