Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,985 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

