Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,861,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 217.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 225,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 908.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

