Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

