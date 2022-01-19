Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raymond James stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.