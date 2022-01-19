RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.96. 26,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

