RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.47. 27,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,937. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

