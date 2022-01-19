RB Capital Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.10. 30,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.