RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 20,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.