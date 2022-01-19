RB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,130. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

