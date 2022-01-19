RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 368,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 332.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,797. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

