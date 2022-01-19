Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to 7,800.00 at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from 7,600.00 to 7,800.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 6,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.