Refinable Trading Down 6.5% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $812,954.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.59 or 0.07393047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.93 or 0.99932887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

