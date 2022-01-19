Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

