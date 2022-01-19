Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.55

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 16908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

