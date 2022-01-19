Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

