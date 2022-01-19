Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $571,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $4,630,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.33. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.