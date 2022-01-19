Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

