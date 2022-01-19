Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

