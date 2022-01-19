Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,706,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

