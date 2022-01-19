RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.85 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $97.85 million and $1.29 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.55 or 0.07429186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.43 or 1.00009134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007649 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

