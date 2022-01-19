Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.75. Riskified shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 3,089 shares trading hands.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

