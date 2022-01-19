RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

