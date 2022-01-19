Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.