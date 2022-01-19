Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 275784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.