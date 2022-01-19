Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.17 ($1.83).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.58) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 125.66 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.49. The company has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($32,290.38). Also, insider Anita Frew purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £41,100 ($56,078.59). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,820,499.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

