Rosenblatt Securities Boosts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $30.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 687.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 275,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 240,725 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.