Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $7,809,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.