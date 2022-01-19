Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $165,871.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00064672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.42 or 0.07448014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.86 or 1.00140201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,658,695 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

