RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RES opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.00.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

