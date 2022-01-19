Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

