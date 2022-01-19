Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.