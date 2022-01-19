Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 113,849 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

