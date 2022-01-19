Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 238,413 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 238,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

