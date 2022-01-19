RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 26th

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 26th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

