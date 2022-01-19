S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SANT opened at €14.66 ($16.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.26 and a 200 day moving average of €19.68. S&T has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($27.50).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

