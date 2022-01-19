Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

