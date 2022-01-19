Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFSHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Safestore has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

