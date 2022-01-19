salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.05.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,409 shares of company stock worth $91,538,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,699. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

